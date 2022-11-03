New signs show it’s hip to be square

Motorists approaching Iola on U.S. 169 might notice a colorful new tribute to the town square.

Two signs are the result of a year-long effort by the Iola Community Involvement Task Force-PRIDE Committee (CITF/PRIDE) to replace a faded highway billboard.

The new sign features large letters that spell “IOLA” except the O is actually a square with a black-and-white photo of the town square inside it. Cursive letters over the photo read “Our square is bigger than yours.” Along the bottom of the sign are white letters that read “Largest Town Square in the Country.”