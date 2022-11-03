 | Thu, Nov 03, 2022
New signs show it’s hip to be square

Iola CITF/PRIDE replaced highway billboards with a colorful new sign promoting the town square. It took the group about a year to decide on the design, which features a photo of the square in place of the O in the word "Iola."

November 3, 2022 - 2:11 PM

The Iola Community Involvement Task Force-PRIDE Committee (CITF/PRIDE) recently installed new billboards on U.S. 169 north and south of Iola. Photo by Vickie Moss

Motorists approaching Iola on U.S. 169 might notice a colorful new tribute to the town square.

Two signs are the result of a year-long effort by the Iola Community Involvement Task Force-PRIDE Committee (CITF/PRIDE) to replace a faded highway billboard.

The new sign features large letters that spell “IOLA” except the O is actually a square with a black-and-white photo of the town square inside it. Cursive letters over the photo read “Our square is bigger than yours.” Along the bottom of the sign are white letters that read “Largest Town Square in the Country.”

