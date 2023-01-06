 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
New year, new look for Register newspaper

The Register newspaper's print edition features a new font. Here's why we made the change.

By

News

January 6, 2023 - 2:23 PM

The Register has a new look. Register file photo

Have you noticed? We sure hope you have. On Wednesday, the Register’s print edition featured a new font, and we’re happy to talk a bit more about why we made the change.

The font, called FF Milo, was designed by Michael Abbink, now the creative director for the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and Paul van der Laan, a professor of type design in the Netherlands. It’s also the font used by The Economist, a British weekly newspaper.

Our graphic designer Kristi Kranker and publisher Susan Lynn spent several weeks dissecting dozens of fonts, mocking up pages with different designs and styles. Ultimately, we settled on FF Milo for a few reasons.

