Newspaper wins suit over police videos

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas newspaper can have access to videos shot by Wichita Police body cameras in two high-profile incidents, a judge ruled last week.

The ruling came more than three years after The Wichita Eagle requested copies of the videos. Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey E. Goering said in his ruling on Wednesday that the city of Wichita “acted in bad faith and without a reasonable basis in law” by withholding the footage.

One of the videos relates to an alleged police cover-up of a hit-and-run collision involving an off-duty Wichita police officer that was investigated by the FBI. The second video involves an Iraqi-American man who was handcuffed and detained after he tried to deposit a $151,000 check at a local bank. That man was later released without any charges after police determined the check was real.