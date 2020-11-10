Next IHS graduation planned at stadium

Last summer’s graduation ceremony at the football stadium, forced outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, worked so well that administrators want to do it that way again.

Iola High School Principal Scott Carson said he wants to plan for another outdoor graduation in May. If weather doesn’t cooperate, it will be moved into the IHS gym, where it traditionally has taken place.

Carson said he surveyed this year’s senior class to see if they preferred the outdoor event or indoors, and they were about evenly split.