Menu Search Log in

Next IHS graduation planned at stadium

Outdoor ceremony planned for May graduation. Last summer's event, the first time at the stadium, offered opportunities for social distancing.

By

News

November 10, 2020 - 9:05 AM

IHS graduates socially distance at the Iola stadium following the procession. Photo by Trevor Hoag

Last summer’s graduation ceremony at the football stadium, forced outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic, worked so well that administrators want to do it that way again. 

Iola High School Principal Scott Carson said he wants to plan for another outdoor graduation in May. If weather doesn’t cooperate, it will be moved into the IHS gym, where it traditionally has taken place.

Carson said he surveyed this year’s senior class to see if they preferred the outdoor event or indoors, and they were about evenly split.

Related
May 27, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 7, 2020
May 1, 2020
Trending