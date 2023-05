“Everyone get in the boat. Row, Norsemen, row!”

With teacher Terri Carlin standing at the helm of a life-sized viking ship, Iola Elementary School third-graders grabbed their oars to guide the ship through choppy seas toward Iceland on Wednesday morning.

A video played on screen at the front of the room, showing the harsh conditions they faced. They could see the front of a ship bobbing through icy, rolling waves.