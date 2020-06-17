Menu Search Log in

North Korea says it’s sending soldiers to joint border sites

North Korea said today that it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites in its territory and reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying tension-reducing deals reached with South Korea just two years ago.

June 17, 2020 - 9:33 AM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade on April 15, 2017. Photo by (Yonhap News/Newscom/Zuma Press/TNS)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said today that it will send soldiers to now-shuttered inter-Korean cooperation sites in its territory and reinstall guard posts and resume military exercises at front-line areas, nullifying tension-reducing deals reached with South Korea just two years ago.

The announcement is the latest in a series provocations North Korea has taken in what experts believe are calculated moves to apply pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear negotiations. On Tuesday, the North destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office in its territory.

Though North Korea’s recent actions haven’t lead to clashes or bloodshed, it’s still raising animosity on the peninsula to a level unseen since Pyongyang entered nuclear talks in 2018.

