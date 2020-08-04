Nothing found in Chinese mystery seeds

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — They didn’t crack open and spew toxic gas. They didn’t grow into flesh-eating Venus flytraps. And beanstalks didn’t shoot into the sky.
Those mysterious seeds that thousands of people across Florida and elsewhere found in their mailboxes in packages marked with Chinese characters were tested last week by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Despite rumors that they could be agents of bioterrorism, it turns out they’re, well, run-of-the-mill seeds.
