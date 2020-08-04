Menu Search Log in

Nothing found in Chinese mystery seeds

Despite rumors that they could be agents of bioterrorism, it turns out they’re, well, run-of-the-mill seeds.

The Agriculture Department is looking into the origins of mysterious packages of seeds with Chinese mailing addresses delivered to recipients who say they never ordered them. (Kansas Department of Agriculture Facebook/TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — They didn’t crack open and spew toxic gas. They didn’t grow into flesh-eating Venus flytraps. And beanstalks didn’t shoot into the sky.

Those mysterious seeds that thousands of people across Florida and elsewhere found in their mailboxes in packages marked with Chinese characters were tested last week by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Despite rumors that they could be agents of bioterrorism, it turns out they’re, well, run-of-the-mill seeds.

