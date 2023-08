Allen County Noxious Weed Director Kevin Turner presents a $1,500 scholarship from the County Weed Director’s Association of Kansas to Gavin Jaro, a recent graduate of Humboldt High School. Jaro will attend Kansas State University in the fall to study agronomy. He already has his applicator’s license and, on the scholarship application, had to explain his family’s procedures for eradicating noxious weeds on their farm.