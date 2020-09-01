Obesity increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness

PARIS — Obese and overweight people are at high risk of suffering severe cases of COVID-19, according to a French study that sheds light on the pandemic’s burden.

The research, presented at a conference this week, shows how carrying extra pounds puts patients at risk of more serious disease and death. Only one in every 10 people who end up in intensive care with COVID-19 were in a range of healthy weight, the study found.

Researchers found that about half of the 124 intensive-care patients with COVID-19 in a sample they studied were obese and most of the remaining ones were overweight.