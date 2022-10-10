 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Menu Search Log in

October brings spooky stories and a haunted library

Iola Reads and the Iola Public Library are planning a variety of spooky events. Be prepared for a ghost story, a spooky storyteller and a haunted library.

By

News

October 10, 2022 - 2:08 PM

“The Girl in the Locked Room” is the Young Adult section for Iola Reads. Courtesy photo

Who doesn’t love a ghost story?

Priscilla HoweCourtesy photo

Iola Reads and the Iola Public Library will offer spooky stories through the end of this month, with a storyteller, a youth book selection and even a haunted library. 

It starts with “The Girl in the Locked Room: A Ghost Story,” a young adult novel by Mary Downing Hahn. It’s a supernatural mystery about two lonely girls. One has been trapped in a room for more than a century. The other moves to the house with her family and is determined to solve the mystery of the ghostly girl upstairs, with the help of a new friend.

Related
September 26, 2022
September 16, 2022
May 17, 2022
March 16, 2022
Most Popular