October brings spooky stories and a haunted library

Who doesn’t love a ghost story?

Priscilla Howe Courtesy photo

Iola Reads and the Iola Public Library will offer spooky stories through the end of this month, with a storyteller, a youth book selection and even a haunted library.

It starts with “The Girl in the Locked Room: A Ghost Story,” a young adult novel by Mary Downing Hahn. It’s a supernatural mystery about two lonely girls. One has been trapped in a room for more than a century. The other moves to the house with her family and is determined to solve the mystery of the ghostly girl upstairs, with the help of a new friend.