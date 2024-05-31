 | Fri, May 31, 2024
Off to see the wizard

Miss Chelsea's Dance Academy presents its annual recital at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

May 31, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy presents its annual recital tonight at 6 p.m. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. It starts with a thrilling version of The Wizard of Oz, top, featuring Tinselle Francis as Toto, Aila Remboldt as the Cowardly Lion, Cara Porter as the Scarecrow, Jenisis Harrison as Dorothy and Shelby Peters as the Tin Man. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy presents its annual recital tonight and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. It starts with a thrilling version of The Wizard of Oz.

Kinsey Schinstock plays the Wicked Witch in “The Wizard of Oz.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Trudy Francis, from left, Danica Roach (face hidden), Milly Coffield and Mary Kate Hood in “Few Good Friends.” Photo by Vickie Moss
Reylynn Jones in “Bye Bye Birdie.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Kinsey Schinstock in “Better Watch Your Back.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Emersyn Higginbotham in “Morning Person.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Kinsey Schinstock in “Sis’s Song.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Bethany Croisant in “Fabulous.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jenisis Harrison, from left, Pexleigh Lowell and Chelsea Lea in “I’m Mad.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
