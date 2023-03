For two straight years, the top killer of law enforcement officers isn’t directly related to criminal activity.

David Ingle Courtesy photo

Of the 226 officers killed in the line of duty in 2022, 70 died of COVID-19 infections, according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which tracks such numbers.

Both figures marked a dramatic drop-off from the 586 officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 — 405 from COVID-19-related causes.