Ohio to give $1M away to 5 vaccinated adults, 5 full-ride college scholarships

Ohio will give away $1 million prizes to five adults, plus another five full-ride public college scholarships to teens who get vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday during a statewide televised address.

Calling it “Ohio Vax-a-Million,” DeWine said drawings will be held for five consecutive Wednesdays, starting May 26, to pick the $1 million winners. The winners will be pulled from the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter registration database.

The Ohio Lottery will conduct the drawings but the money will come from existing federal coronavirus relief funds.