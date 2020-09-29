Ol’ Zachary awaits word on repairs

Iola City Council members will await more information before deciding who will refurbish the Civil War statue that stood for decades in the Old Iola Cemetery.
Council members discussed Monday two options: allowing a museum and foundry based in Illinois to restore the white zinc statue for no charge, or pay a Topeka foundry to do the work.
The statue was most recently refurbished about 20 years ago in Topeka, but its white zinc surface is more susceptible to rust, corrosion or other damage than typical bronze or concrete statues.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives