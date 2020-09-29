Ol’ Zachary awaits word on repairs

Iola City Council members will await more information before deciding who will refurbish the Civil War statue that stood for decades in the Old Iola Cemetery.

Council members discussed Monday two options: allowing a museum and foundry based in Illinois to restore the white zinc statue for no charge, or pay a Topeka foundry to do the work.

The statue was most recently refurbished about 20 years ago in Topeka, but its white zinc surface is more susceptible to rust, corrosion or other damage than typical bronze or concrete statues.