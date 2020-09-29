Menu Search Log in

Ol’ Zachary awaits word on repairs

City Council members want more information before deciding who will refurbish the Civil War statute that stood in the Old Iola Cemetery. An Illinois museum and foundry owner offered to do it for free in order to disassemble and duplicate it, with the city paying only for shipping.

By

News

September 29, 2020 - 10:32 AM

This Civil War statue stood for decades in the Old Iola Cemetery and is now at the Allen County Historical Society. Register file photo

Iola City Council members will await more information before deciding who will refurbish the Civil War statue that stood for decades in the Old Iola Cemetery.

Council members discussed Monday two options: allowing a museum and foundry based in Illinois to restore the white zinc statue for no charge, or pay a Topeka foundry to do the work.

The statue was most recently refurbished about 20 years ago in Topeka, but its white zinc surface is more susceptible to rust, corrosion or other damage than typical bronze or concrete statues.

Related
August 25, 2020
January 7, 2019
September 18, 2013
August 24, 2010
Trending