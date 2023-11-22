 | Wed, Nov 22, 2023
Old friends, new travel

An Honor Flight trip is the latest adventure for local Navy veteran Darrel Hawk. Southern Coffey County High School has honored 620 veterans with trips to Washington, D.C. since the program began in 2008.

November 22, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Darrel Hawk, shown with friend Charyl Link , was one of 24 area veterans who took part in the most recent Honor Flight program, sponsored by Southern Coffey County High School. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

At 77 years young, Darrel Hawk says he’s about “two days older than dirt.” But he felt much younger earlier this month in Washington, D.C. It was his first time in the nation’s capital. He traveled as one of 24 area veterans in the Honor Flight program, sponsored by Southern Coffey County High School. Brothers Ed and Larry Thompson, both of Iola, also went on the trip.

The two-day tour, the 22nd the organization has taken, was a whirlwind of activity. Veterans and 24 accompanying high school students left Thursday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 in the morning. A fire truck, police car, ambulance, and a sheriff’s vehicle escorted them out of Le Roy – no sirens in the dead of night, of course – and the group boarded one of Kansas City’s first flights out of town. They returned early Saturday morning; the trip lasted just shy of 48 hours. 

Hawk saw the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, spent time at the Vietnam War Memorial, visited the MLK and FDR Memorials, and more. His favorite part? “All of it,” he said, grinning.

