Older license plates having issues

TOPEKA — Ravages of time and harsh weather are creating the blistered and peeling raised-lettered license plates still in use on Kansas vehicles.

“Probably the cause is normal wear and tear,” said David Harper, director of the state’s vehicle and property valuation divisions in the Kansas Department of Revenue.

The older version of Kansas license plates — there are still about 1.1 million of them on the road — have a tendency to deteriorate. It’s not clear how many have started eroding. Newer Kansas license plates in production since August 2018 don’t have that problem.