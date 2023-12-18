Older workers earning about as much as younger ones

The share of Americans working beyond retirement age has almost doubled since the late 1980s and the wage gap between them and their younger colleagues is shrinking, according to a Pew Research Center report.

Older workers are now as likely to hold college degrees as younger ones and can expect to earn $22 an hour compared to $13 in 1987, a 69% increase in 2022 dollars, according to the Pew report issued last week. That’s in contrast to the 19% boost in median hourly earnings for 25- to 64-year-olds.

The trends are reshaping the U.S. workforce, as seniors’ participation in the labor market is expected to rise while the participation rates of most other age groups stall or decline. All told, about 19% of people 65 and older today are employed, compared with 11% of that cohort in 1987, according to the report.