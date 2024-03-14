On the sale block: Abandoned Trinity Methodist Church will go on the market

A landmark church exemplifies the adage “use it or lose it.”
The abandoned Trinity Methodist Church is coming up for sale.
“It’s just not sustainable,” said the Rev. Dyton Owen, pastor of Iola’s United Methodist churches. “It’s not getting the use it needs.”
Once that fact was roundly accepted by congregants, the decision to list Trinity Methodist Church, 228 S. Kentucky, was made.
Built in 1904, the church boasts unparalleled acoustics and magnificent stained-glass windows. Its pews, altar and railings are also in pristine condition.
