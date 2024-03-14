 | Thu, Mar 14, 2024
On the sale block: Abandoned Trinity Methodist Church will go on the market

Built in 1904, it’s been several years since the church was last used for any kind of service. The last advertised wedding was in 2021. The abandoned Trinity Methodist Church will be on the market by the end of the month.

March 14, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Though the pews and altar inside Trinity Methodist Church stand in pristine condition and the pitched ceiling affords stellar acoustics, the church hasn’t held services since 2015. Congregants have decided to put the 120-year-old church on the market. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A landmark church exemplifies the adage “use it or lose it.”

The abandoned Trinity Methodist Church is coming up for sale.

“It’s just not sustainable,” said the Rev. Dyton Owen, pastor of Iola’s United Methodist churches. “It’s not getting the use it needs.”

Once that fact was roundly accepted by congregants, the decision to list Trinity Methodist Church, 228 S. Kentucky, was made.

Built in 1904, the church boasts unparalleled acoustics and magnificent stained-glass windows. Its pews, altar and railings are also in pristine condition. 

