Online event to educate on racism

Breakout sessions will cover an understanding of what antiracism means, advocacy and organizing.

October 22, 2020 - 9:36 AM

An Allen County group will meet online tonight to talk about racism in Southeast Kansas.

The group, Allen County Kansas, for Democracy, will have an online discussion at 7 p.m. Find the group’s Facebook link to request a virtual ticket, which includes an email link for the meeting.

The group plans to talk about ways to fight racism with breakout sessions.

