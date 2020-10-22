Online event to educate on racism

An Allen County group will meet online tonight to talk about racism in Southeast Kansas.
The group, Allen County Kansas, for Democracy, will have an online discussion at 7 p.m. Find the group’s Facebook link to request a virtual ticket, which includes an email link for the meeting.
The group plans to talk about ways to fight racism with breakout sessions.
