Online utility portal draws interest

Iola’s new online portal for Iola’s utility customers has drawn significant interest in the first month since it was activated.
More than 350 Iolans have signed up for the online service, which allows customers to view or pay their bills online, along with other benefits.
Customers can see their utility usage history, going back to as far as when they first began buying services.
