Online utility portal draws interest

New portal for utility service allows customers to view and pay bills online, along with other services.

September 14, 2020 - 10:12 AM

From left, Chelsey Beasley, customer service representative from Iola’s utility office, presents Greystone Residential Care Center’s Tina Kelley with $25 in Chamber Bucks along with City Clerk Roxanne Hutton Thursday. The Chamber Bucks were awarded following a drawing as part of a promotion of the city’s new online utility portal. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola’s new online portal for Iola’s utility customers has drawn significant interest in the first month since it was activated.

More than 350 Iolans have signed up for the online service, which allows customers to view or pay their bills online, along with other benefits.

Customers can see their utility usage history, going back to as far as when they first began buying services.

