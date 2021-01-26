Oops. Teen posts video of fire at Topeka mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas teenager posted a video on social media showing the setting of a blaze that heavily damaged a Topeka mall in December, a court affidavit shows.
A tip to provided the next day to Crime Stoppers led investigators to the video posted on Snapchat, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Joel Sink, 18, and two other youths face charges that include arson tied to the Dec. 29 fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in damage at the former White Lakes Mall in Topeka.
