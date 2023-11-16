 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
Open enrollment brings changes

This year's enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act's Marketplace began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15. Two new health insurances are offered for Allen County residents, brining the total to four.

Enrollment is underway for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. This year brings several changes. Photo by AP PHOTO

During this year’s enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Marketplace health insurance, residents of Allen County will notice some important changes and additions.

Open enrollment began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15. Those who enroll by midnight on Dec. 15 get full-year coverage that starts Jan. 1. The final deadline to enroll in coverage is Monday, Jan. 15. For those who enroll from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15, coverage will not start until Feb. 1.

So what’s new this year? According to Thrive Lead Care Coordinator Greta Ingle, there are two new insurances offered this year for residents in Allen County — Oscar Health Insurance and United Healthcare. They will join the already existing Ambetter Health Insurance and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. 

