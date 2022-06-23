Overpass reopens

It took a bit longer than planned, but the rebuilt U.S. 54 overpass spanning the Union Pacific Railroad line at Moran has reopened for traffic. The overpass had been closed to traffic since last summer, forcing motorists to either follow the prescribed detour —utilizing U.S. 59 north to K-39 and back south on K-3 — or follow the significantly bumpier option of Nebraska Road between Moran and Bronson. Here, a vehicle crosses the overpass not long after crews removed barricades Wednesday evening.