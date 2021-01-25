Menu Search Log in

Pandemic: ‘A plane in a nosedive’

President Biden's nominee to be the nation's top health official likened the US spread of COVID-19 to a 'plane in a nosedive.' The nation is pushing to ramp up vaccinations.

January 25, 2021 - 9:17 AM

COVID-19 vaccinations are in a bin at Cook County Health's North Riverside Health Center in North Riverside, Jan. 22, 2021. Photo by TNS

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the nation’s top health official, on Sunday likened the U.S. spread of COVID-19 to a “plane in a nosedive” as the new administration vowed to rapidly ramp up vaccinations against a virus that has killed more than 400,000 Americans, nearly one-tenth of them in California.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, said the push to inoculate as many people as possible was a race against emerging new variants of the virus because existing vaccines may at some point lose some of their effectiveness against mutations.

“What we will do, and are doing already, is making preparations for the possibility that down the pipe, down the line, we may need to modify and upgrade the vaccines,” Fauci said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

