Parks and education

Barry Geertsen, a park ranger with the Fort Scott National Historic Site, speaks to Lincoln Elementary School students Tuesday about the fort’s history and other interesting tidbits as part of the ongoing Iola Reads program. This year’s Iola Reads selection is “Take Me With You,” a story about a teacher who takes two boys to various national parks across the country. Iola Reads is a cooperative project involving the Iola Public Library, USD 257 and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.