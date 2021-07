The Allen County Fair kicked off its official start on Thursday with several shows and events. It continues through the weekend.

Clockwise, from bottom left, Lori Stone, Vickie Tholen, Linda Garrett and Brenda Armstrong judge rhubarb pies at the Allen County Fair. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Isaac Hopkins gives an intense look while showing his pig during the Allen County Fair. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register