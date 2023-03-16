Pathways help students find careers

Preparing students for a future career starts well before high school. The classes students take as early as eighth grade give them an opportunity to explore various paths that match their interests, skills and abilities.

Dana Daugharthy spoke to USD 257 board members earlier this week about Career and Technical Education Pathways. He and Lisa Wicoff serve as the district’s CTE Coordinators, working with students, staff and administrators to determine a framework for the courses and keep track of student progress.

CTE is a general term for an array of educational programs that focus on preparing students for future careers. It includes college-ready courses in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, as well as internships and technical certification programs such as those found at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe.