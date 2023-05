Paul Showalter looked like a kid who had wandered into a candy store for the first time.

The Kansas Native Plant Society explored various points of the Lehigh Portland Trails at the south edge of Iola on Sunday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Showalter, who hails from Shawnee, was paying his first-ever visit to the Lehigh Portland Trails in Iola, along with two dozen or so of his fellow Kansas Native Plant Society members.

There, they spent much of Sunday studying the plant species that occupy the 300-plus acres that are about to become Kansas’s newest state park.