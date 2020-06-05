Petition circulates to open Chanute pool

Menu Search Log in

A group of residents think the city of Chanute is all wet because of its decision to keep the city’s swimming pool closed this summer.

CHANUTE — A group of residents think the city of Chanute is all wet because of its decision to keep the city’s swimming pool closed this summer.

Local swimming enthusiasts have formulated an online petition, and announced their intentions to appeal for the city to reverse its May 26 decision to keep the Maring Aquatic Center closed for 2020.

City commissioners voted unanimously for the closure, citing insufficient staffing numbers. A former lifeguard, Abigail Morris, told the Chanute Tribune several new applicants have stepped forward within the past week.

