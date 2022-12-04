Petrolia man arrested on suspicion of murder

A Petrolia man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Chanute man who was found dead on Saturday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s departments in Allen and Neosho counties are investigating.
Casey Dye, age 43 of Petrolia, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after he came to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 4:50 p.m. Saturday and gave a statement, according to a press released issued on Sunday by the KBI.
Officers found the body of Ryan M. Holcomb, age 45 of Chanute, in a vehicle inside an automotive glass shop at 7545 K-39 in Chanute. He had been shot.
Law enforcement believe Dye killed Holcomb on Saturday morning at a rural property in Allen County and then moved his body to the Chanute business.
The investigation is continuing. Formal charges are pending and additional charges are expected.
