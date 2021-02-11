Pets need protection during cold weather

The bitter cold weather this week is tough on all animals, two- and four-legged, but it’s especially dangerous for pets who rely on their human counterparts for protection.
Local animal advocates shared their advice and experience when it comes to keeping furry critters safe during the cold snap.
Temperatures were expected to remain in the teens through the week, dropping to single digits this weekend with lows reaching the negative teens.
Like humans, animals are susceptible to frostbite, Kathy Monfort, business manager for Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, said. And like people, their extremities — ears and paws — are most vulnerable. That threat applies even to larger animals like horses and goats.
During these frigid times, pets should be kept inside as much as possible, Monfort said. If that’s not possible, make sure they have adequate shelter.
“If the temperature drops below 20, even a well-acclimated dog is going to need a good shelter, with warm bedding, fresh water and high-quality food,” Monfort said.
Food and water are especially important in cold temperatures, she said.
An animal won’t be able to lick enough frozen water or snow to avoid dehydration, and a dehydrated body won’t be able to hold heat. Dehydration also can cause constipation, especially in horses.
High-quality food also is important to maintain body temperature. Not all pet food can provide the caloric intake required to keep a pet healthy in cold temperatures.
When indoor pets need to go outside to relieve themselves, try to bring them back in as quickly as possible, Monfort said. How long they can stay outside depends on things like body mass, skin quality and fur. Smaller dogs, naturally, are more vulnerable than larger, furry animals.
“We can protect our animals quite well by getting them coats. Horses like coats, too,” Monfort said.
Also, check a pet’s feet when it comes inside. They could have frostbite on their paws, or could have walked over salt or chemicals.
WINTER can bring surprising threats from chemicals, Monfort said.
De-icing products like salt can damage an animal’s feet.
Mice and rats tend to find their way indoors, and homeowners may use poison to kill them. But if an animal eats the poison, or eats a rodent that has ingested the poison, they can suffer from deadly health problems.
Antifreeze is one of the biggest threats. A dog or cat need only lick a small amount to become deathly ill, and the kidney damage caused by antifreeze is difficult to reverse.
“Unfortunately, antifreeze and rat bait taste good to dogs and cats,” she said. “You should watch your pets for any changes in behavior in the winter, and take them seriously. It could be something fatal.”
Another surprising winter threat is parasites, both external and internal.
External pets like fleas can still be a problem in the winter, especially for animals that spend much time outdoors. Racoons or other animals may be attracted to the shelter of a dog house, and leave fleas behind.
Internal parasites like hookworms and roundworms also can threaten a pet’s safety. Hookworms, like fleas, suck blood, which makes it more difficult for an animal to retain body heat. Roundworms can complicate digestion.
“You still need to treat pets for fleas and worms, even in the winter,” Monfort said.
OF COURSE, not all pets have a safe home.
Elisha Womelsdorf, animal control officer for the City of Iola, regularly patrols the city, checking to make sure pets are not left outdoors without adequate shelter.
When she sees a situation that concerns her, such as a dog house without bedding, Womelsdorf will leave a “door hanger” asking the family to provide proper care.
“Sometimes, it’s just a coincidence. Maybe they just let the dog out to go potty, and I happened to see them during those few minutes,” she said. “I drove around this week and wrote down addresses to check later. Just today, I left seven door hangers.”
The city gives pet owners time to make the correction.
The city also is offering free straw to pet owners, who can stop by the office and pick up a flake or two for bedding. Contact Womelsdorf at 620-365-4903 for more details, or to report animal neglect.
In rare cases, maybe once a year, Womelsdorf will encounter a situation of neglect severe enough to impound the dog and issue a citation to the owner.
In those cases, the animal will be taken to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).
But even ACARF faces its own unique winter challenges.
Dogs are kept inside when temperatures drop, which can be stressful not only on the staff but also for the animals, Director Brittni Israel said.
“Dogs like to be outside,” she said. “They get stir crazy, so we give them rawhides to chew and toys with peanut butter to keep them occupied.”
The facility has heated floors and dogs get extra blankets to keep them warm. Volunteers and staff will take them on walks, but that can be difficult to manage with 30 dogs.
Adoptions also tend to slow during cold weather. Because of the pandemic, potential adopters must make an appointment. The facility typically sees only a couple of visitors a day, and even fewer if the roads are bad and someone cancels an appointment.
IF YOU are concerned about feral cats in your neighborhood, it’s simple to make a shelter out of a plastic tote, Monfort said. On the web are multiple methods for making feral cat shelters.
Be aware, though, that if you leave out food for feral cats, you’re likely to attract other critters as well, including raccoons, foxes, rats and mice.
And if you find a lost pet, contact Womelsdorf at 620-365-4903 or ACARF at 620-496-3647.