Menu Search Log in

Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M vaccines doses

Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine under a second agreement. 

By

News

December 23, 2020 - 9:42 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine under a second agreement. 

The drugmakers said today that they expect to deliver all the doses by July 31.

Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine, which requires two doses per patient.

Related
December 21, 2020
December 11, 2020
December 8, 2020
November 25, 2020
Trending