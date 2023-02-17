 | Fri, Feb 17, 2023
Physical: Biden as fit as an 80-year-old fiddle

President Joe Biden received a mostly positive report after undergoing his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday.

February 17, 2023 - 2:52 PM

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) listen on February 7, 2023 in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

The official evaluation of Biden’s health comes as the former vice president and longtime U.S. senator from Delaware weighs whether to run for reelection in 2024.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a five-page summary.

