Physican surrenders license

News

November 16, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Dr. Kevin Hughes, a Burlington physician who also served Allen County Regional Hospital, has surrendered his license with the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts for the next three years.

Hughes had practiced medicine since 1997. 

According to the KBHA, Hughes failed to properly read diagnostic radiology images, including those taken for breast exams, which resulted in ACRH suspending its mammography services. 

