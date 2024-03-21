 | Thu, Mar 21, 2024
Pig kidney transplant a success

U.S. surgeons have transplanted a gene-edited pig kidney into a patient for the first time.

News

March 21, 2024 - 2:15 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.

Massachusetts General Hospital said it’s the first time a genetically modified pig kidney has been transplanted into a living person. Previously, pig kidneys have been temporarily transplanted into brain-dead donors. Also, two men received heart transplants from pigs, although both died within months.

The experimental transplant was done at the Boston hospital on Saturday. The patient, Richard “Rick” Slayman of Weymouth, Massachusetts, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon, doctors said Thursday.

