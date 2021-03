Bright blue pinwheels are now spinning on the courthouse lawn.

On Tuesday, members of Hope Unlimited and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), along with county commissioners and others, placed the shiny markers in order to raise awareness for child abuse.

Pinwheels spin on the courthouse lawn. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

According to their website, the pinwheels are a symbol of “growth and prosperity,” “a garden of children, growing.”