 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Piqua ends banking era

Piqua State Bank has been acquired by Bank of Commerce, effective Sept. 1. The Piqua branch closed its doors prior to the merger; branches remain as part of the Bank of Commerce in Gas and Yates Center.

By

News

September 19, 2023 - 2:35 PM

Employees who worked at Piqua State Bank remain now that is has been acquired by Bank of Commerce. They are, from left, Heath Curry, Nancy Roberts, Heather Curry, Angela Barker, Pam Hudson, Debbie Menzie and Sue Martin. Not pictured is Dalton Altis. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Piqua State Bank, a part of the local banking community since 1910, is no more.

The bank, which had branches in Piqua, Gas and Yates Center, has been acquired by Bank of Commerce, effective Sept. 1. The transition should be seamless, with most customers noting little, if any change, noted Heather Curry, who will remain as manager of both the Gas and Yates Center branches. (The Piqua branch closed its doors prior to the merger.)

Piqua State Bank customers were sent letters on Friday detailing the changeover, Curry said.

Related
June 22, 2023
March 18, 2020
October 23, 2013
December 22, 2010
Most Popular