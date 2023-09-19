Piqua ends banking era

Piqua State Bank, a part of the local banking community since 1910, is no more.

The bank, which had branches in Piqua, Gas and Yates Center, has been acquired by Bank of Commerce, effective Sept. 1. The transition should be seamless, with most customers noting little, if any change, noted Heather Curry, who will remain as manager of both the Gas and Yates Center branches. (The Piqua branch closed its doors prior to the merger.)

Piqua State Bank customers were sent letters on Friday detailing the changeover, Curry said.