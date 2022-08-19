Piqua steeple under repair

A crew from Boren’s Roofing removed a copper ball that previously held a metal cross on top of the steeple of the St. Martin’s Catholic Church. The cross and ball were damaged by a December thunderstorm, and the cross fell to the ground overnight Tuesday.

Cory Boren was lifted to the top of the steeple via a crane to take measurements and gauge the damage.

Then, Boren’s employee Ricardo Guerrero rode in the basket to remove the ball, seal the top of the steeple so it couldn’t be penetrated by rain, and repair damaged shingles.