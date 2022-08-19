 | Fri, Aug 19, 2022
Piqua steeple under repair

A December thunderstorm damaged a cross and steeple at the St. Martin's Catholic Church in Piqua. The cross fell overnight Tuesday, so a roofing company made temporary repairs on Friday to prevent further water damage ahead of a more permanent fix.

August 19, 2022 - 2:06 PM

A crew from Boren’s Roofing removed a copper ball that previously held a metal cross on top of the steeple of the St. Martin’s Catholic Church. Cory Boren, shown above, was lifted to the top of the steeple via a crane to take measurements and gauge the damage. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A crew from Boren’s Roofing removed a copper ball that previously held a metal cross on top of the steeple of the St. Martin’s Catholic Church. The cross and ball were damaged by a December thunderstorm, and the cross fell to the ground overnight Tuesday.

Cory Boren was lifted to the top of the steeple via a crane to take measurements and gauge the damage.

Then, Boren’s employee Ricardo Guerrero rode in the basket to remove the ball, seal the top of the steeple so it couldn’t be penetrated by rain, and repair damaged shingles.

