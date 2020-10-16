Please don’t mask litter

Menu Search Log in

October 16, 2020 - 10:40 AM

Mary Anna Haney, who lives along North State Street, called the Register Thursday afternoon with a Public Service Announcement.

“Please ask people not to discard their disposable face masks out their car windows.”

Mrs. Haney, age 92, is growing tired of seeing the masks catch in the shrubbery along the front of her modest home. 

