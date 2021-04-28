 | Wed, Apr 28, 2021
Police: 1 parent ran over another

A fight involving two girls escalated when their parents were called. A family member of one girl ran over the mother of another.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A fight involving students and parents at a Kansas middle school became a police matter when one parent was run over and critically injured in the school’s parking lot, police in Kansas City, Kansas, said.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon and started with a fight between two girls at Carl Bruce Middle School, station WDAF reported. School officials broke up the fight and called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and made matters worse, police said.

As the mother of one of the girls walked away to leave, a family member of the other girl ran over the woman with her car and dragged her, police said. No students were hurt in the altercation. 

