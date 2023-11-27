Policy analyst says farm bill favors grain producers

TOPEKA — Kansas Rural Center policy analyst Paul Johnson said the federal farm bill plowed about two-thirds of crop subsidies into feed grains for livestock despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommendation that half a person’s diet feature fruits and vegetables.

Johnson said too many politicians were content with the government’s recipe for stabilizing the agriculture economy and showed little interest in reform legislation matching USDA farm program strategies with dietary suggestions.

“It has health implications,” said Johnson, an organic market gardener. “It’s less than 1% of federal farm bill subsidies that go for primary sources of healthier food.”