 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Policy analyst says farm bill favors grain producers

Kansas advocates seek robust debate about crop subsidies, nutrition programs and conservation.

By

News

November 27, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Kansas Rural Center policy analyst Paul Johnson says the 2024 federal farm bill should be drawn from robust policy debate at the state and federal levels about crop subsidies, food nutrition and environmental conservation. Photo by SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Kansas Rural Center policy analyst Paul Johnson said the federal farm bill plowed about two-thirds of crop subsidies into feed grains for livestock despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommendation that half a person’s diet feature fruits and vegetables.

Johnson said too many politicians were content with the government’s recipe for stabilizing the agriculture economy and showed little interest in reform legislation matching USDA farm program strategies with dietary suggestions.

“It has health implications,” said Johnson, an organic market gardener. “It’s less than 1% of federal farm bill subsidies that go for primary sources of healthier food.”

Related
March 7, 2019
December 18, 2018
December 12, 2018
July 2, 2018
Most Popular