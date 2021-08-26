 | Thu, Aug 26, 2021
Poll: Half of US workers favor shot mandate

An Associated Press poll found about half of Americans want to require COVID-19 vaccinations and mask mandates.

August 26, 2021 - 9:31 AM

A health care worker receives their COVID-19 vaccination at the Westmead Hospital Vaccination Hub on March 1, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

NEW YORK — Half of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces.

It comes at a time when such mandates are gaining traction now that the government has given full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. 

That finding is from a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Overall, 47% of in-person workers are in favor, while 26% are opposed. That compares with 59% of remote workers in support of vaccine mandates for people working in person at their workplace. 

