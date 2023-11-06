 | Mon, Nov 06, 2023
Polls open Tuesday

Look for results of Tuesday's election on the Register's website and social media as soon as they become available that evening. Two bond issues as well as city and school board races will be decided.

November 6, 2023 - 2:56 PM

Polls are open until 7 p.m. today for city and school board elections, as well as two bond issues. One, for $9.95 million, would renovate the Allen County Courthouse. Another, for voters of the Crest school district, would improve school facilities for $5.95 million.

Results will be posted this evening on the Register’s website and on social media as they become available. The county reports results on allencounty.org.

In addition to the bond issues, races include four Iola City Council seats and contested races for the Moran and LaHarpe city councils. Voters in the Humboldt school district will pick four candidates out of a field of 10. The Allen Community College board of trustees has three seats available and five candidates. 

