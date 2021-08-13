 | Fri, Aug 13, 2021
Population drops in 80 Kansas counties

New census figures released Thursday showed that 80 Kansas counties lost population over the last decade.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Most Kansas counties lost residents over the past 10 years as the state’s population concentrated in more populous places, including the Kansas City area, new census figures released Thursday showed.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s once-a-decade count of the nation’s population showed that 80 of the state’s 105 counties declined in population since 2010, 16 of them by more than 10%. Most of those counties were rural.

Five of the top 10 fastest-growing counties were in or close to the Kansas City metropolitan area. The state’s most populous county, Johnson County, has affluent Kansas City suburbs that have been growing for decades, and its population grew another 12.1% in the past 10 years. 

