Menu Search Log in

Portland mayor calls for calm amidst protests

For months, right-wing extremists had largely stayed away from the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Portland. Now the conflict has turned deadly.

By

News

August 31, 2020 - 9:36 AM

David Dennis of Puyllaup, Washington displays a President Donald Trump cutout on the front of his motorcycle during a rally in support of the president on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS)

PORTLAND, Ore. —For months, right-wing extremists had largely stayed away from the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Portland.

That started to change Aug. 15 with a “Stand Up to Domestic Terrorism” rally, where activists waved American flags and a 27-year-old man, who was later arrested, allegedly fired gunshots from his vehicle.

The next weekend in front of the federal courthouse, men in tactical military gear, some carrying assault rifles, clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters carrying shields.

Related
August 27, 2020
July 31, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 21, 2020
Trending