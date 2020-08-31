Portland mayor calls for calm amidst protests

PORTLAND, Ore. —For months, right-wing extremists had largely stayed away from the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Portland.

That started to change Aug. 15 with a “Stand Up to Domestic Terrorism” rally, where activists waved American flags and a 27-year-old man, who was later arrested, allegedly fired gunshots from his vehicle.

The next weekend in front of the federal courthouse, men in tactical military gear, some carrying assault rifles, clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters carrying shields.