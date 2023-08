Representatives of PrairieLand Partners plan to ask the Iola City Council for help building infrastructure for a new John Deere facility on recently annexed land.

The PrairieLand Partners representatives will attend a Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday for a presentation about their planned development at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

They plan to ask the city to extend water and sewer services to the property boundary. Projected costs are $69,552.70.