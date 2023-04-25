Preschool teachers find inspiration in program’s 4th year

As the district-wide Iola preschool program gets ready to wrap up its fourth year, teachers told school board members about some of the ways they’ve been inspired.

Three preschool teachers and others recently attended an early education conference in Chicago. They visited Monday’s school board meeting to share their experiences.

The Iola district has a unique program that combines its preschool classes at Iola Elementary School with two private preschools. All of the teachers share the same curriculum and training.