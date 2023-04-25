 | Tue, Apr 25, 2023
Preschool teachers find inspiration in program’s 4th year

Preschool teachers gave a presentation to USD 257 board members about a recent conference they attended. The district offers preschool through classes at Iola Elementary School and two private preschools, who all share curriculum and training.

By

News

April 25, 2023 - 1:51 PM

USD 257’s preschool teachers speak to the school board on Monday evening. From left are Jalayne Nelson at Iola Elementary School, Sheri Orear at Ready Set Learn and Megan McKarnin at Munchkinland and More. They recently returned from a conference. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

As the district-wide Iola preschool program gets ready to wrap up its fourth year, teachers told school board members about some of the ways they’ve been inspired.

Three preschool teachers and others recently attended an early education conference in Chicago. They visited Monday’s school board meeting to share their experiences.

The Iola district has a unique program that combines its preschool classes at Iola Elementary School with two private preschools. All of the teachers share the same curriculum and training. 

