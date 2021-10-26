Printing magic

USD 257 Board of Education members Nancy Toland and Tony Leavitt learn about 3D printing from Iola Middle School teacher Chris Belknap. He teaches robotics and computer classes, and brought various items his students had made with a 3D printer. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
USD 257 Board of Education members Nancy Toland and Tony Leavitt learn about 3D printing from Iola Middle School teacher Chris Belknap. He teaches robotics and computer classes, and brought various items his students had made with a 3D printer.