Projects: When one door opens…

As USD 257 board members prepare to open the doors on a new science building in the coming weeks, they’re also considering how to close the doors on the three elementary schools.

Board members heard an update on school construction projects at Monday’s meeting, and also agreed to publish a notice in November for proposals on the buildings that will close when the new elementary school opens in the fall of 2022.

The opening date for the new science building remains a bit of a question mark, but the building received its first visit from a fire marshal on Monday. The visit found five strobe lights in bathrooms and hallways hadn’t been installed, and some furniture needs to be in place before the fire marshal would issue an occupancy permit.