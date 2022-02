HUMBOLDT — With Valentine’s Day in the rear-view mirror, warmer temps just ahead (we hope) and area schools now through their respective Homecoming festivities, high-schoolers have set their sights on prom.

A prom dress sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the basement at Humboldt City Hall, 725 Bridge St.

The event serves as a fundraiser for Humboldt’s After-Prom activities.